Don Bruce, 86, of Campbellsville, son of the late Ivan Bruce and Ruth Reneau Bruce, was born on April 20, 1934, in Harper County, Kansas.
He died at 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He was a former sales representative for Hesston, John Deere and many other farm machinery manufacturers. When time allowed, he enjoyed going to the horse track and playing cards with family and friends.
He united in marriage to Barbara Scott on Sept. 13, 1952.
She preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2015.
He is survived by two sons and two daughters: Pat Bruce and wife, Julie Kay, and Mike Bruce and wife, Karen, of Campbellsville, Julie Ann Bruce, of Logan County, and Debbie Kerr and Steve Hocker, of Gardner, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Jeff Kerr (Jane), of Lenexa, Kansas, Jacque Zimmerman (Ryan), of Olathe, Kansas, Kellie Vaughn (Daron), and Kacy Bruce (Christen), of Campbellsville, Kalen Bruce (Stephanie), and Chad Bruce, of Lexington, and Brandy Tucker (Jason), of Summersville; 12 great-grandchildren: Annabelle Zimmerman, Brooklyn Zimmerman, Evie Zimmerman, Will Kerr, Paige Kerr, Owen Kerr, Kallie Vaughn, Gage Bruce, Jace Bruce, Claire Bruce, Hayes Bruce and Jake Tucker; one brother, Larry Bruce and wife, Shirley, of Riverton, Kansas; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Bruce.
A private funeral service was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, by Pastor Jason Hood at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Donations in his memory may be to the Alzheimer's Association through the funeral home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.