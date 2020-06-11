Don Bruce
1934 - 2020
Don Bruce, 86, of Campbellsville, son of the late Ivan Bruce and Ruth Reneau Bruce, was born on April 20, 1934, in Harper County, Kansas.
He died at 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He was a former sales representative for Hesston, John Deere and many other farm machinery manufacturers. When time allowed, he enjoyed going to the horse track and playing cards with family and friends.
He united in marriage to Barbara Scott on Sept. 13, 1952.
She preceded him in death on Oct. 15, 2015.
He is survived by two sons and two daughters: Pat Bruce and wife, Julie Kay, and Mike Bruce and wife, Karen, of Campbellsville, Julie Ann Bruce, of Logan County, and Debbie Kerr and Steve Hocker, of Gardner, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Jeff Kerr (Jane), of Lenexa, Kansas, Jacque Zimmerman (Ryan), of Olathe, Kansas, Kellie Vaughn (Daron), and Kacy Bruce (Christen), of Campbellsville, Kalen Bruce (Stephanie), and Chad Bruce, of Lexington, and Brandy Tucker (Jason), of Summersville; 12 great-grandchildren: Annabelle Zimmerman, Brooklyn Zimmerman, Evie Zimmerman, Will Kerr, Paige Kerr, Owen Kerr, Kallie Vaughn, Gage Bruce, Jace Bruce, Claire Bruce, Hayes Bruce and Jake Tucker; one brother, Larry Bruce and wife, Shirley, of Riverton, Kansas; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Bruce.
A private funeral service was held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, by Pastor Jason Hood at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Donations in his memory may be to the Alzheimer's Association through the funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Kellie, Daran and Kallie along with all your family, please know we are so sorry to learn of your granddaddy's passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort your and give your peace in the days ahead. Love in Christ, Billy Joe and Sheila Douglas
Sheila Douglas
Friend
June 8, 2020
Pat and Mike I am sorry to hear of your Dad's passing . I really enjoyed the time I got to spend with him on our visits to Kentucky, he will be missed he was a good man. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers .
Dwayne Holbert
Friend
June 8, 2020
Larry and family, I wasn't around Don a lot but feel like I know him well through Mom's(Marge) stories and was at Mom and Dad's when he was down for visits and he reminded me of Uncle Ivan, his grin, and whit but yet could be a practical joker like Aunt Ruth. How lucky you cousins were to have such goodtimes and memories.
Your in us Kansan's thoughts and prayers and relish those memories and take comfort in what a good full life he had. Hugs Larry!
Cindy
Cindy Greenwood
Family
June 8, 2020
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to all of the Bruce family in this time. May God bless you and comfort you in this time.
John and Cathy Chowning
Friend
