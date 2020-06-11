Larry and family, I wasn't around Don a lot but feel like I know him well through Mom's(Marge) stories and was at Mom and Dad's when he was down for visits and he reminded me of Uncle Ivan, his grin, and whit but yet could be a practical joker like Aunt Ruth. How lucky you cousins were to have such goodtimes and memories.

Your in us Kansan's thoughts and prayers and relish those memories and take comfort in what a good full life he had. Hugs Larry!

Cindy

Cindy Greenwood

Family