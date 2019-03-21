Don Lewis Waymon, 59, was born on Feb. 21, 1959 in Campbellsville to Ola Mae (Miller) and the late Charles Odell Waymon. He died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at the Taylor Regional Hospital. He made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Green River Memorial Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife: Joyce (Judd) Waymon; his mother: Mrs. Ola Mae Waymon of Campbellsville; a son: Charles Lewis Waymon and fiancé Ashley Edwards of Campbellsville, one grandson, and many other family and friends.



Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by a brother.



Funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Bro. Jamie Bennett and Bro. Don Gowin officiated. Mr. Waymon requested cremation.