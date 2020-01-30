Don Walter Clark, 69, of Lexington, South Carolina, husband of Barbara Phillips Clark, was born in Campbellsville on April 9, 1950, to the late George Allen and Wilma Opal Watson Clark.
He died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was a graduate of Taylor County High School and received his bachelor's degree in business from Lander College in 1972, where he played on its first basketball team from 1968-1972.
He worked at Greenwood Motor Lines, Robert Woods Associates, Lighting Services, retiring from Computer Consultants and Merchants in January 2020.
Throughout his life, he sought to honor the Lord first as a charter member of Rice Memorial, later at North Side, then First Baptist of Ninety Six and most recently at Red Bank Baptist in Lexington, South Carolina. He was a man of integrity, a man of honor and a godly man who tried to live as an example as he served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher and in a multitude of other areas.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four sons: Don Eric (Allison), of Huntington Beach, California; Wesley Adam (Shannon), of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Matthew Taylor (Samantha), of Charleston, South Carolina, and George Caleb (Hope), of West Columbia, South Carolina; nine grandchildren: Sydney, Erika, Alexandra, Ava, Gracie, John, Josiah, Grayson and Liam; four sisters: Clara, Jane and Wilma, of Campbellsville, and Ellen, of Danville.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Allen Clark.
Funeral service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Ninety Six First Baptist Church.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020