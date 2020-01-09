Donald Vernon JeRue, 77, of Columbia, was born to the late Vernon Addison and Verda Carter JeRue on March 3, 1942, in Cook County, Illinois.

He died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Columbia at Westlake Regional Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Janet (Herron) JeRue; five children: Donnie JeRue and wife, Angela, of Danville, Illinois, Jackie Spurgin, of Louisiana, Lynn Ring and husband, Ron, of Decatur, Illinois, Dean "Honcho" Holycross of Danville, Illinois and Chantel Reasor and husband, Jeff, of Texas; sixteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his church family; sixteen brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and a host of other family and friends.

His funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home at 1765 New Columbia Rd. in Campbellsville, with Bro. Troy McWhorter officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded him after the service, and he will be interred in the Lebanon National Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m. ET the same night and ends when the service begins.