Donna Ann Corbin, 59, of Campbellsville, daughter of Sheraline Cox and the late John Wise, was born January 8, 1960, in Campbellsville.
She died on Nov. 12, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer.
Donna is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tommy Corbin; her mother and step-father, Sheraline and James Cox; two children: Trista Corbin Moss (Ryan), of Bardstown, and Thomas "Blake" Corbin (Jamie), of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; two grandchildren on the way and many other relatives, church family and friends.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Stoner Creek United Methodist Church at Acton Campground by Rev. John Hall.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019