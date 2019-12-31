Donna Dean (Agee) Curry, 81, of Campbellsville, was Born on August 7, 1938 to the late Jasper and Leva (Cook) Agee.

She died on Dec. 16, 2019, after an extended illness.

She was the wife of Bennie "Foot" Curry, who preceded her in death in 2017.

She is survived by four children: James Dean Curry and wife, Carlene, of Somerset, David Curry and wife, Loretta, of Burnside, Terry Curry, of Columbia and Rita Stocksdale and husband, Skip, of Indiana; one sister; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Curry, and a brother.

Funeral service will be held Dec. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.