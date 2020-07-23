Donna Gayle Hall, 63, of Greensburg, daughter of Zilphia Viola (Holcomb) Giles and the late Dewey Washington Giles, was born in Blackiston, Indiana, on June 2, 1957.

She died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Elizabethtown at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Besides her mother, she is survived by three children: Melody Keltner and husband, Kirt, of Columbia, Misty Curry and husband Brian, of Greensburg, and Jeremy Hall and wife Natalie, also of Greensburg; six siblings; two grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hall, and two brothers.

Her funeral service was held on July 7 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Interment followed in the Lebanon National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store