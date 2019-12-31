Donna Kaye (Underwood) Creason, 60, of Campbellsville, was born the daughter of the late Shelby Underwood and Juanita (Milby) Despain.
She died on Dec. 20, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of forty years, Donnie Creason; three children: Jesse Lee Creason, of Florida, Damon Louis Creason and wife Magel, of Campbellsville and Bronson Len Creason, also of Campbellsville; her stepmother, Mary Lois Underwood, of Campbellsville; two brothers; four grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service was held Dec. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Fields officiating.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019