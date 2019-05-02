Donnie Cox, 66, of Campbellsville, son of the late Lester L. Cox and Ruth Gore Cox was born Jan. 9, 1953, in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 7:35 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Bardstown.
He had professed faith in Christ and attended Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church when he was able.
Donnie struggled with mental illness most of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Renee Cox. He is also survived by one brother, Larry G. Cox; one nephew, Ben Cox and wife, Shannon and one niece, Lorna Bush and husband, Greg, all of Campbellsville.
Funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Earl West.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home or online at nami.org.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 2, 2019