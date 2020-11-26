1/1
Doris A. Lawson
1946 - 2020
Doris A. Lawson, 74, was born on Sept. 20, 1946, in LaRue County to the late Henry W. Stillwell and Aileen Brewer Stillwell.
She died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Green Hill Rehabilitation and Care.
She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Magnolia and was a homemaker.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one step-son, Davey Lawson, two sisters and one brother-in-law: Joyce Hensley and husband, Ray, and Ruby Thompson.
She is survived by one sister, Eva Hord, and one brother and sister-in-law, Henry Stillwell Jr. and Sheila, all of Campbellsville; one niece and her fiance, Tina Leinart and Donnie Andrews, of Rocky Top, Tennessee; one niece, Becky Lawson, of Russell Springs; one nephew, Travis Hord, of Helenwood, Tennessee, three great-nephews, Gage Hord, of Helenwood, and Zander Lawson and Jagger Lawson, both of Russell Springs, as well as special friends: Eudell and Becky Stilts, Charlotte Caven and Pam Walker, plus a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held under the direction of Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home on Nov. 23 at the Otter Creek Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family has requested expressions of sympathy be donations to St Jude Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society, which can be made at the funeral home in Greensburg.
Pallbearers were Gary Stillwell, Dale Stillwell, Keith Stillwell, Donnie Andrews, Travis Hord and Gage Hord. Honorary pallbearers were Bro. Eudell Stilts and Bro. David South.
Online condolences may be left at fostertolercurry.com.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home
209 West Court Street
Greensburg, KY 42743
(270) 932-4886
