Doris Jean Hadley, 83, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Nathan Rice and Mary Perkins Rice, was born Dec. 1, 1935 in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died at 2:42 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Campbellsville.



She united in marriage to James Hadley. He preceded her in death in 1996.



She is survived by two sons: Billy Dudgeon and wife, Peggy and Charles "Chat" Humphress and wife, Debbie of Campbellsville; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Gerald Dudgeon and one sister.



Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. J. Alvin Hardy.



Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.