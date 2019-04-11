Doris Jean Hadley

Obituary

Doris Jean Hadley, 83, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Nathan Rice and Mary Perkins Rice, was born Dec. 1, 1935 in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died at 2:42 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to James Hadley. He preceded her in death in 1996.

She is survived by two sons: Billy Dudgeon and wife, Peggy and Charles "Chat" Humphress and wife, Debbie of Campbellsville; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Gerald Dudgeon and one sister.

Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. J. Alvin Hardy.

Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
