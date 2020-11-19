1/
Doris Lorraine Beams
Doris Lorraine Beams, 91, the daughter of the late R.C. and Mary (Erwin) Gowen, was born on June 16, 1929, in Green County.
She died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Campbellsville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bloyd Beams; a step-son, William Bloyd Jr.; a brother; two sisters, and a granddaughter.
She is survived by a son and three daughters: Ernest Clifton Price and wife, Penny, Wanda Jane Hall and husband, Melvin, Sherri Rainwater and husband, Johnnie, and Pamela Colvin and husband, Donald, all of Campbellsville; 14 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Her funeral service was held on Nov. 5 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Burial followed in Beams Cemetery #1.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
