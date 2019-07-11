Doris Lynn Ginter, 79, of Campbellsville was born in Lincoln County on Sept. 8, 1939, to the late William Holman and Minnie Louise (Mason) Duncan.
She died on July 1, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Robert Ginter of Campbellsville as well as three sons: Brian Ginter of Franklin, Mitchell Ginter of Campbellsville and Gregory Ginter and wife Sherry of Lexington.
Funeral service was held July 5, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Lebanon National Cemetery.
