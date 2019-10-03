Doris Teen Vaughn Tucker, 77, of Greensburg, formerly of Adair County, was born on Oct. 14, 1941, to the late Edwin and Winnie (McGaha) Bohanon.

She died Sept. 21, 2019, in Hodgenville at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home.

She is survived by four children: Tony Vaughn, of Greensburg, Victor Vaughn, of Columbia, Lisa Johnson (Jack), of Brandenburg and Tina Brock, of Brandenburg; one sister; a half-sister; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as several other family and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a sister.

A celebration of life was held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

She requested cremation, and rites were accorded her following the celebration.