Obituary

Dorothy VanDyke Barnett, 99, of Alvaton, Kentucky, daughter of the late Chester and Lottie Cox VanDyke, was born May 9, 1920, in Taylor County.

She died at 9:10 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2019, in Bowling Green.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, which she loved dearly and always enjoyed the visits by some of the members.

She was a retired telephone operator with General Telephone Company for forty years.

Dorothy was a proud lady who always liked to look her best but wasn't afraid to don a pair of coveralls, set tobacco and do farm chores. She was an immaculate housekeeper and a great cook. She was known to be a spicy and resourceful lady as best told in a story about using her skills as a telephone operator to call the Commanding Officer on her son, Bob's, ship when he was in the Mediterranean, resulting in the officer ordering Bob to "call his mother."

Dorothy united in marriage to Edmundston "Clem" Hill and he preceded her in death in 1941.

She later united in marriage to Leslie Barnett and he preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2001.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Robert "Bob" and Nancy Hill of Alvaton; two granddaughters: Nancy Annette Hill, of Bowling Green, and Cynthia Lynette Swafford, of Campbellsville; three great-grandchildren: Ryan Swafford, Emily Swafford and Elizabeth Swafford; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was also preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Barnett; a grandson, Anthony C. Hill and one brother and two sisters: Chester Gordon VanDyke, Ruth VanDyke and Louise White.

Funeral service was held Oct. 10, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Mark Price and Rev. Montie Fugate.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

