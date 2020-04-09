Dorothy Rakes (1948 - 2020)
Dorothy Rakes, 72, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Vernal Henry Rakes and Ruth Mae Rakes, was born on Feb. 12, 1948, in Taylor County.
She died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She was a former school kitchen worker in Florida and enjoyed making clothes for American Girl and Barbie dolls to sell.
Her fur babies, Baby Girl and Peanut, brought her much joy.
She is survived by one daughter and one son, Patches Bell and husband, Daniel of Grovetown, Georgia, and Willie Morris and significant other, Amy Jarrell of Lawrenceburg; her companion of twenty years, Bill Rusnak; four grandchildren: Christian Sorrow, Seth Bell, Timothy Morris and Tyler Morris; five great-grandchildren; five brothers and five sisters: Vernal Ray Rakes, Wayne Allen Rakes, David Allen Rakes, Lyle Carl Rakes, Joseph Paul Rakes, Ella Mae Rakes, Lucy Lee Rakes, Patricia Ann Malson, Janet Faye Hall and Shelby Jean Clark; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Sue Bush and Wilma Lawson.
At the request of the governor, services will be private.
Burial will be in Tallow Creek Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to funeral expenses and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020
