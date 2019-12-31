Dortha Ellen (Rich) Hoosier, 84, of Campbellsville, was born on January 18, 1935 to the late Louie S. and Birtie Matilda (Davis) Rich.

She died on Nov. 13, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

She is survived by six children: Kathy Abston, of Greensburg, as well as Carol Cox, Lois Hoosier, Joyce Sherrill and fiancé, James McFarland, Daniel Hoosier and wife, Lisa, all of Campbellsville, and Brenda Williamson, of Greensburg; seven siblings; eighteen grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Dean Hoosier, and a grandchild.

Funeral service was held on Nov. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the Barnett's Creek Cemetery, located at 1342 Barnetts Creek Road in Columbia.