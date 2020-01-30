Dorthey Neal Koranda, 79, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Thomas Neal and Fannie Richardson Sneed Neal, was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Adair County.
She died at 4 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She is survived by four brothers: Thomas Neal, of Campbellsville, as well as Carlos Neal, Larry Neal and Orville Neal, all of Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Joseph Michael Koranda, and four brothers: Allen "Bob" Neal, Herman Neal, Harlan Neal and Roy Lee Neal.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
