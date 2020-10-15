1/1
Dorval Welman Price
On the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2020, Dorval Welman Price, 80, of Greensburg, died at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in the Grab community of Green County to Daniel Washington Price and Gladys Simpson Price on Feb. 21, 1940.
At the age of 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country honorably as a photographic interpreter on highly classified missions. A P2V plane accident off the coast of Scotland ended his military career.
He lived his life fully beginning early in life with adventures as varied as a deck mate on the steamship Avalon, enlisting in the Navy and working in the oil fields in Mount Gilead, Ohio. He spent a long career in the auto repair business, beginning as the service and parts manager at Theiss Chevrolet in Greensburg, then at Lyon Beard Chevrolet in Campbellsville. He then became a businessman in Campbellsville, where he owned and operated Campbellsville Motors, Campbellsville Gulf service station and a body shop and tire store. He also operated a household moving service, Campbellsville Movers, and was an insurance adjuster, owning Wilson Adjustment Service. Throughout his various careers he was a lifetime farmer at heart, growing tobacco on his farm near Thurlow and after retirement he also enjoyed raising cattle. He was an avid historian and interested in the genealogy of his family. His love of his ancestral home in Virginia, Mulberry Hill, and his support of the foundation for preservation efforts became a passion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Washington Price, his mother Gladys Simpson Wright, and two brothers, Cornelius (Tracy) Price and Garland Russell.
He is survived by his life partner Susan Pennington and his two sons, Travis (Martha) of Campbellsville and Rhett (Becky) of Greensburg, three grand children, Cierra Bloyd (Cody) of Greensburg, Hannah Despain (Elliott) of Campbellsville and Rachel Price of Lexington, step grandaughter Rhiannon Lowe (Quinn) of Greensburg, a great granddaughter, Daisy May Bloyd, and three step greatgrandchildren Lemmy, Luxy and Creek McQueary. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Ernie and Speedy.
No public services will be held. A private celebration of life will be held by the family.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville in charge of arrangements.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The Historic Staunton River Foundation in Randolph, Virginia. Email info@historicstauntonriverfoundation.org or send a check to Historic Staunton River Foundation, P.O. Box 1, Randolph, VA 23962.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
