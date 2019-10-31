Doyle Austin Sluder, 87, of Campbellsville, was born on March 15, 1932, to the late Dewey and Dora Sluder.
He died on Oct. 16, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife: JoAnn (Townsend) Sluder, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; five siblings; three great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Ann Brady, and four siblings.
Funeral service was held Oct. 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Evan Tedder officiating.
Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019