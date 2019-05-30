Dwight Gene "D.G." Warren, 63, of Campbellsville was born on July 10, 1955 in Taylor County to Nina Sue (Roy) Thomas and the late Eugene Martin Warren.
He died on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Louisville at the Jewish Hospital.
He is survived by one daughter: Jennifer Varnado of Florida, and his mother: Nina Thomas of Liberty.
Funeral service was held Monday, May 20, in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 30, 2019