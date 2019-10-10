Earl Ronald "Ronnie" Cox (1951 - 2019)
Earl Ronald "Ronnie" Cox, 68, of Campbellsville was born June 3, 1951, to the late Earl and Viola (Featherstone) Cox.
He died on Sept. 28, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital after an extended illness.
He is survived by his wife, Allieson Cox, of Campbellsville; four children: Stephen Tompkins (Karen) of Melborne, Florida, Kathleen Cox (Michael Partin) of Columbia, Del Cox (Dayna) of Campbellsville and Christopher Shoffner (Stacey) of Guys, Tennessee; four siblings; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, a special nephew and a host of other family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle.
His request for cremation will be carried out by L.R. Petty Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
