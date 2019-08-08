Earlene Bright Holtzclaw, 85, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Benjamin Hicks and Essie Faye Hayes Hicks was born April 8, 1934, in Watauga County, North Carolina. She died at 4:15 p.m. on July 27, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Robert Bright on December 27, 1950, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 1994.

She later united in marriage to John Holtzclaw, of Campbellsville, on June 10, 2000, who survives.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters: Gail Godsey, of Campbellsville, and Jackie Watson, of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Ronnie L. Bright, three sisters and one brother.

Funeral service was held July 30, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Joel Patton and Rev. Rodney Booe.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.