Edith Garnett, 90, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Herman Hunt and Iva Mae Hunt, was born on May 27, 1930, in Taylor County.

She died at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Greensburg.

She professed faith in Christ, was a member of South Campbellsville Baptist Church and was a former employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Lewis Garnett on April 7, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 1998.

She enjoyed playing bingo at the nursing home.

She is survived by one nephew, Terry Chewning and wife, Kathy, of Campbellsville; one sister, Jewell Chewning, of Campbellsville; two great-nephews: Jacob Chewning and wife, Jess, of Campbellsville, and Jordan Chewning and wife, Stephanie, of Campbellsville, and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a son in infancy, Barry Lee Garnett, on Nov. 24, 1964, as well as three brothers: Colby Hunt, Odell Hunt and Ollen Wayne Hunt.

Her funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral home by Rev. Dave Walters.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.



