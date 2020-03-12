Edward Carroll Hunt, 75, of Campbellsville, son of the late John Dewey Hunt and Bessie Bennett Hunt, was born on Nov. 21, 1944, in Taylor County.
He died at 9:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Owensboro.
He is survived by one brother, Dean Hunt and wife, Judy, of Louisville; a sister-in-law; a brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: Thomas Lee Hunt, Robert Hunt, Fay Smith and Susan Bolin.
Funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Dave Walters.
Burial followed in Mt. Gilboa Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020