Edward Lee Allen, 73, of Columbia, son of the late James Allen and Helen McDermott Noel, was born on Dec. 17, 1946, in Taylor County.

He died at 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Louisville.

He is survived by a sister, Jane Levesque, of Campbellsville; four nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Roger Noel.

A private funeral service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Earl West.

Burial followed in Horn United Methodist Church Cemetery.

