1/
Edward Lee Allen
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Lee Allen, 73, of Columbia, son of the late James Allen and Helen McDermott Noel, was born on Dec. 17, 1946, in Taylor County.
He died at 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Louisville.
He is survived by a sister, Jane Levesque, of Campbellsville; four nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Roger Noel.
A private funeral service was held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Earl West.
Burial followed in Horn United Methodist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved