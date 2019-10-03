Edwin P. Abell, 78, of Campbellsville, died Sept. 30, 2019.
He graduated from the University of Kentucky School of Law in 1965 as their first recipient of a Juris Doctorate Degree and retired as District Judge of the 11th Judicial District after 18 years on the bench.
He was former President of the Kentucky Cemetery Association and Campbellsville Memorial Gardens. He was the founding member of Crossroads Developers, a former member of the Taylor Regional Hospital Board and served in the Kentucky Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Elizabeth Patterson (Pat) Abell; one daughter, Alyson Abell Thompson and husband, Dale Thompson, of Summersville, Kentucky; one son, Shaun Patterson Abell and his fiancee, Michelle Hollen Yaden, of Bardstown, Kentucky; one grandson, Payton Thompson, and wife, Hayley, of Summersville and one granddaughter, Haley Jean Abell, of Bardstown, Kentucky; special cousins, Doug and Kathleen Tucker, of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home as well as on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the service starts, at our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Campbellsville.
Entombment will follow at the Family Estate at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Taylor County SPCA at PO Box 1301, Campbellsville, KY 42718, or Home for the Innocents.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 3, 2019