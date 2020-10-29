Elaine Chelf, 99, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late John Kessel and Blanch Workins Kessel, was born on May 6, 1921, in Bureau County, Illinois.

She died at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Greensburg.

She united in marriage to Woodrow Chelf, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by: one son and one daughter, Doug Chelf and wife, Missy, of Campbellsville, and Marjorie Hubbard, of Sandwich, Illinois; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by one son and one daughter, Al Gibson and Sandra Bryant, as well as one brother and one sister.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Shaun Caudill.

Burial will follow in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

