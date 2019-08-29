Eli J. Mast, 74, of Mannsville, was born on Nov. 15, 1944, the son of the late John and Lydia Mast in Dover, Delaware.

He died on Aug. 19, 2019, in Mannsville at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie E. (Yoder) Mast, in 2015, as well as a sister.

He is survived by seven siblings: Emma Mast and John Henry Mast, both of Campbellsville, Elizabeth Ann Troyer, Lydia Mast, Rosie Swarey and Vernie Mast, all of Michigan and David Mast of Tompkinsville.

Funeral services were held Aug. 22, 2019, at the Rolling Acres Amish School in Mannsville and Aug. 23, 2019, at the Greenville Amish Church in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.

Interment followed in the Greenville Amish Cemetery in Meyersdale.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.