Eliza Penick Perkins, 100, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Everett Andrew Penick and Dorothy Mae Elmore Penick, was born on Nov. 4, 1919, in Green County.
She died at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Campbellsville, at an exact age of 100 years, three months and 25 days.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville First Church of God. She was a homemaker and worked on the farm most of her days. She loved working in her flower garden and enjoyed the beauty of nature. She loved her family greatly and has truly left a legacy of love.
She united in marriage to Robert Jackson "Jack" Perkins on May 1, 1937, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2012.
She is survived by three sons: Jack Allen Perkins and wife, Irene, Ronnie Lewis Perkins and David Joe Perkins and wife, Tresia, of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren: Brian Allen Perkins and wife, Elizabeth, of North Carolina, Dana Lee and husband, Allen, of Texas, Kevin Owen Hughes and wife, Tina, of Campbellsville, Steven Jackson Perkins and wife, Sabrina, Cassie Jo Newton and husband, Drew, Jeffrey Thomas and wife, Tammy, of Louisville and Shondah Cox and husband, Tim, of Campbellsville; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert "Bob" Penick, of Louisville as well as several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Timothy Allen Perkins; two brothers, Richard Louis Penick and Everett Virgil Penick and two sisters, Emma Frances Penick Bean and her twin Lida Penick Antle.
Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Campbellsville First Church of God by Pastor Evan Tedder.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Campbellsville First Church of God, Gideon Bibles or Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020