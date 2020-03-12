Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eliza (Penick) Perkins. View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Service 11:00 AM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Campbellsville First Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

Eliza Penick Perkins, 100, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Everett Andrew Penick and Dorothy Mae Elmore Penick, was born on Nov. 4, 1919, in Green County.

She died at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Campbellsville, at an exact age of 100 years, three months and 25 days.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville First Church of God. She was a homemaker and worked on the farm most of her days. She loved working in her flower garden and enjoyed the beauty of nature. She loved her family greatly and has truly left a legacy of love.

She united in marriage to Robert Jackson "Jack" Perkins on May 1, 1937, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2012.

She is survived by three sons: Jack Allen Perkins and wife, Irene, Ronnie Lewis Perkins and David Joe Perkins and wife, Tresia, of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren: Brian Allen Perkins and wife, Elizabeth, of North Carolina, Dana Lee and husband, Allen, of Texas, Kevin Owen Hughes and wife, Tina, of Campbellsville, Steven Jackson Perkins and wife, Sabrina, Cassie Jo Newton and husband, Drew, Jeffrey Thomas and wife, Tammy, of Louisville and Shondah Cox and husband, Tim, of Campbellsville; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert "Bob" Penick, of Louisville as well as several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Timothy Allen Perkins; two brothers, Richard Louis Penick and Everett Virgil Penick and two sisters, Emma Frances Penick Bean and her twin Lida Penick Antle.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Campbellsville First Church of God by Pastor Evan Tedder.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Campbellsville First Church of God, Gideon Bibles or Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Eliza Penick Perkins, 100, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Everett Andrew Penick and Dorothy Mae Elmore Penick, was born on Nov. 4, 1919, in Green County.She died at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Campbellsville, at an exact age of 100 years, three months and 25 days.She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville First Church of God. She was a homemaker and worked on the farm most of her days. She loved working in her flower garden and enjoyed the beauty of nature. She loved her family greatly and has truly left a legacy of love.She united in marriage to Robert Jackson "Jack" Perkins on May 1, 1937, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2012.She is survived by three sons: Jack Allen Perkins and wife, Irene, Ronnie Lewis Perkins and David Joe Perkins and wife, Tresia, of Campbellsville; seven grandchildren: Brian Allen Perkins and wife, Elizabeth, of North Carolina, Dana Lee and husband, Allen, of Texas, Kevin Owen Hughes and wife, Tina, of Campbellsville, Steven Jackson Perkins and wife, Sabrina, Cassie Jo Newton and husband, Drew, Jeffrey Thomas and wife, Tammy, of Louisville and Shondah Cox and husband, Tim, of Campbellsville; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert "Bob" Penick, of Louisville as well as several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Timothy Allen Perkins; two brothers, Richard Louis Penick and Everett Virgil Penick and two sisters, Emma Frances Penick Bean and her twin Lida Penick Antle.Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Campbellsville First Church of God by Pastor Evan Tedder.Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Campbellsville First Church of God, Gideon Bibles or Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close