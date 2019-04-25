Guest Book View Sign Service Information Houghlin Funeral Home 119 Fairfield Hill Rd Bloomfield , KY 40008 (502)-252-8321 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Bloomfield Baptist Church Memorial service 1:00 PM Bloomfield Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Reynolds Seaton, 64, of Bloomfield, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born April 14, 1955, in Taylor County to the late Romey and Phyllis Ann Richerson Reynolds Sr.

Ann was a nurse at Central State Hospital and in the NICU at University of Louisville Hospital, as well as Hospice, home health, and a travel nurse.

She was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church where she founded the Care Core Ministry, was a Girl Scout Leader, a Therapeutic Foster Parent for over 20 years, a Louisville Zoo Docent, and volunteered for the Humane Society. Ann's main goal in life was service to others.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie Seaton of Bloomfield, her son, Donald Martin of Mt. Washington; three sisters, Carrie (Ricky) Hahn of Bloomfield, Elaine (Jim) Mings of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, Celia Pendleton of Campbellsville; a brother, Romey (Tina) Reynolds Jr. of Fort Thomas, and her grandson, Eli Martin. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family followed Ann's wishes of cremation. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Bloomfield Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of the service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Bloomfield Baptist Church Missions Fund or the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.