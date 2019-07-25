Ella J. Holmes, 87, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Hawk Johnson and Zeola Beshears Johnson was born December 8, 1931, in Russell County, Kentucky.
She died at 3:55 p.m. on July 18, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and loved God and loved attending church.
She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and also loved helping to care for the elderly.
She united in marriage to Samuel Carl Holmes on March 1, 1947. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2013.
She is survived by four daughters and five sons: Judy Jones and husband, Jimmy, Janey Read and husband, Lemuel, Pam Russell and husband, Jerry, Danny Holmes, and Terry Holmes of Campbellsville, Linda Sharpe and husband, Edward of Greensburg, Samuel G. Holmes of Greenwood, Indiana, Jerry Holmes and wife, Nancy of St. Paul, Indiana, and Ronnie Holmes of Vancouver, Washington; fourteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; her little dog she loved so much, Joy, and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kim Holmes, a granddaughter, Bethany Mann, a grandson, Tadd Holmes, as well as two sisters and five brothers: Clarice Tavault, Elsie Walker, Earl Johnson, Eura Johnson, Houston Johnson, Carlie Johnson and Winford Johnson.
Funeral service was held July 21, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Elder Rueal Boils, Bro. Raymond Clark and Rev. Charles Holmes.
Burial followed in the Jesus Name Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 25, 2019