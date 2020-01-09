Ella Mae Wright, 64, of Campbellsville, was born on May 17, 1955, in Adair County, and was the daughter of the late Edwin "Tootie" Tarter and Martha Taylor.

She died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.

She two children, Angela Escudero and fiance, Chava Secundino, of Columbia, and Gary Wright and companion, Cherita Wright of Campbellsville; eight siblings; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Wright; a son, William Clavis Wright and two siblings.

Funeral service was held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.