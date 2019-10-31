Ellie-Kate Noelle Saige Underwood, of Campbellsville, infant daughter of Earl Thomas Underwood and Charlie Dean Grider Underwood, was born and died on Oct. 26, 2019, in Taylor County.
Besides her parents, she is survived by brothers and sisters: Blake Underwood, Dylan Underwood, Neveah Underwood, Xierra Underwood, Natalie Johnson, Klaytyn Underwood and Ariel Underwood; a paternal grandmother; maternal grandparents; a maternal great-grandmother; a paternal great-grandmother; maternal great-grandparents; a special family friend as well as several aunts and uncles and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Thomas Alvin Underwood.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Eddie Finn.
Burial followed in Wilson Cemetery in Green County.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019