Ellie-Kate Noelle Saige Underwood (2019 - 2019)
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Ellie-Kate Noelle Saige Underwood, of Campbellsville, infant daughter of Earl Thomas Underwood and Charlie Dean Grider Underwood, was born and died on Oct. 26, 2019, in Taylor County.
Besides her parents, she is survived by brothers and sisters:  Blake Underwood, Dylan Underwood, Neveah Underwood, Xierra Underwood, Natalie Johnson, Klaytyn Underwood and Ariel Underwood; a paternal grandmother; maternal grandparents; a maternal great-grandmother; a paternal great-grandmother; maternal great-grandparents; a special family friend as well as several aunts and uncles and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Thomas Alvin Underwood.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Eddie Finn.
Burial followed in Wilson Cemetery in Green County.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
