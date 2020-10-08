1/
Elroy Riggs
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elroy Riggs, 83, of Campbellsville, son the late Richard Bryant Riggs and Lucinda Marie White Riggs, was born on Feb. 1, 1937, and was proud to be from Finley Ridge.
He died at 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Rachel Reese on July 5, 1958.
Besides his wife, Rachel Riggs, of Campbellsville, he is survived by a son and a daughter: Alan Riggs and wife, Alicia, of Greensburg, and Vickie McKinley and husband, Mark, of Campbellsville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
His funeral service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved