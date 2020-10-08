Elroy Riggs, 83, of Campbellsville, son the late Richard Bryant Riggs and Lucinda Marie White Riggs, was born on Feb. 1, 1937, and was proud to be from Finley Ridge.

He died at 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Rachel Reese on July 5, 1958.

Besides his wife, Rachel Riggs, of Campbellsville, he is survived by a son and a daughter: Alan Riggs and wife, Alicia, of Greensburg, and Vickie McKinley and husband, Mark, of Campbellsville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

His funeral service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

