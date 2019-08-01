Elwin Lee Martin Jr., 78, of Campbellsville, son of the late Elwin Lee "Bub" Martin Sr. and Marie Frances "Dollie" Malone Martin, was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Taylor County.
He died at 11 p.m. on July 24, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Green River Memorial Baptist Church.
In his younger years, he enjoyed bird hunting and fishing.
He was a past Master of Elk Horn Mason Lodge 568 F&AM as well as a retired heavy equipment operator.
He united in marriage to Lana Carol Williams on June 30, 1961, and she preceded him in death March 25, 2017.
He is survived by two sisters: Sharon Herron of Campbellsville and Mary Evelyn Vaughn and husband, Dennis of Bowing Green; one brother-in-law, Richard Williams and wife, Linda of Campbellsville; one sister-in-law, Patricia Pierce of Campbellsville; and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Martin Rainwater.
Funeral service was held on July 29, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jamie Bennett.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to the Masonic Widows And Children's Home and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019