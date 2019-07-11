Ernest C. Taylor, 84, of Lebanon, was born October 8, 1934 in Finley, KY.
He died on July 6, 2019, at his home.
He was a retired Educator with the Marion County School System, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
He made a Profession of Faith as a young child and was a life-long member of Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church. He was ordained as a deacon in January 1976 and was a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Evelyleen Hourigan Taylor; four children: Kaylene Poff and husband Thomas of Campbellsville, Durran Taylor and wife Nicole of Lexington, Greg Taylor and wife Linda of Lebanon and Dana Taylor and wife Melissa of Bowling Green; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Taylor; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marion Joseph "Jack" and Sara Frances Perkins Taylor as well as a brother, Ralph Taylor.
Funeral service was held on July 10, 2019, at Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church in Lebanon, with Bro. Steve Skaggs officiating. Pallbearers were members of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard, and honorary pallbearers were the adult men's Sunday School Class.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens, where the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard conducted military rite.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard c/o Danny Donahue 80 Melody Drive, New Haven, KY 40051, or the Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church parking lot fund.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 11, 2019