Ernest Lee Walls, 89, of Campbellsville died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

He was born in Taylor County to the late Jesse and Eunice (Galt) Walls.

In 2009, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell (Holmes) Walls.

He is survived by a son, Greg Walls and companion, Sandra White, of Campbellsville; a sister; two grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends.

His funeral service was held on Nov. 16 at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery with burial following.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

