Ethel (Kilby) Farmer, 90, of Campbellsville, was born on Aug. 24, 1929, to the late Curtis and Laura Emma (Jones) Kilby.

She died on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Greensburg at The Golden Livingcenter's Green Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Her husband, Orval Farmer, preceded her in death in 1999.

She is survived by three children: Gary Lee Farmer and wife Janet, of Elk Horn, as well as Betty Ann Floyd and Marsha Greer, both of Campbellsville; a brother; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Linda Farmer; two brothers; four sisters and a fifth sister in infancy.

Her funeral service was held on Aug. 25 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Brockman Cemetery.

