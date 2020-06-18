Eva "BeBe" McCubbin, 87, daughter of the late Alberta Mather Brown, was born March 25, 1933 in LaRue County.

She died at 2:17 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Sherman "Pete" McCubbin on Feb. 12, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2004.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Joe McCubbin, of Campbellsville, Rick McCubbin and wife, Joy, of Bowling Green and Vicki Burkett and husband, Gordon, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters.

A private funeral service was held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Ken Collins and Quint McCoy.

Burial followed in Magnolia Cemetery, located in LaRue County.

