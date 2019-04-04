Exie Bishop Burress, 93, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Linzie A. Bishop and Cora E. Davis Bishop, was born September 20, 1925 in Jefferson County, Kentucky. She departed this life at 4:25 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Grandview Nursing and Rehab in Campbellsville.
She was a follower of the teachings of Jesus.
She was united in marriage to Raymond L. Burress on November 15, 1952. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2012.
Survivors include two brothers; a brother-n-law; four nieces; six great nephews; two great nieces; and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters and one nephew.
Funeral service was at 2:00 p.m.., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bill Denk and Darin Jensen.
Burial was in the Sprowles and Burress Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019