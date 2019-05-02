Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Stants. View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Faye Stants, 82, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Otha Dewey Hughes and Eliza Green Stanton Hughes, was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died at 11:45 p.m., Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and attended Feathersburg First Church of God. More recently, she attended Campbellsville Separate Baptist Church.

Faye was a retired mill worker and homemaker.

She united in marriage to Harry I. Stants April 1, 1972 and he preceded her in death Nov. 28, 1998.

She was an avid mushroom hunter and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by one son, Brian C. Stants and wife, Becky of Greensburg; one step-daughter, Norma Schaffer and husband, Bill of Lakewells, Florida; two grandchildren: Brandon Spurling and wife, LaTisha and their children: Alex, Scarlett and Zaeleigh, and LaShay Clark and husband, Alan of Campbellsville; one great-grandson, Isaac Clark; one brother, Alfred Hughes and wife, Opal of Franklin, Indiana; special friend, Mildred "Mickey" Druin; several nieces and nephews and many other friends and relatives.

She was also preceded in death by nine brothers and five sisters: Zelma Mae Gardner, Bonnie Sue Harris, Juanita Calhoun, Mary Lesley, Lillie Hughes, Sylvia Hughes, John Hughes, Bill Hughes, Jimmy Mike Hughes, Moore "Dugan" Hughes, J. B. Hughes, Delbert Lee Hughes, Vernon Ray Hughes and Rufus "Bootie" Hughes.

Funeral service was Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Raymond Atwood.

