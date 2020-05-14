Fern Settle, 91, of Campbellsville, died on Monday, May 4, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1929, in Washington County to the late Elva and Zelma Catherine (Young) Settle.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Anne (Hartfield) Settle; a daughter, Catherine Settle, of Somerset; a son, Fern Kent Settle (Andrea), of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; a sister; several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be performed privately.
Burial will be in Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 14, 2020