Flora Etta Groves, 90, daughter of the late Tom H. and Louise (Anderson) Groves, was born in Green County on Dec. 10, 1929.

She died early Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020, at Norton Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

She is survived by four children: Mary Louise "Boo" Barnett and husband Prunice, of Campbellsville, Tajna Vinegar and husband Phillip, of Louisville, Henry Allen Graves and wife Violet, of Columbia, and Gary Graves and wife Margie, of Texas; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law; a son-in-law; her stepsister; a stepbrother; two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by three children: Benny Groves, Betty Groves and Lisa Key; two sisters; three brothers; a stepbrother and her stepmother, Bessie Smith Groves.

Her funeral service was held on Sept. 18 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Caldwell officiating.

Burial followed in Crown Hill Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store