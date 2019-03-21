Obituary

Floyd Darrell Harrison, 74, of Campbellsville, son of the late Grover Floyd and Beatrice Louise (Belton) Harrison, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 in Louisville at the Jewish Hospital. He was born in Liberty on Nov. 22, 1944.



He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Methodist faith.



He served his country honorably in the United States Army.



He is survived by his wife: Carolina Marie (Hill) Harrison, one daughter and one son: Darrelyn Underwood and husband Doug, and Chris Harrison and fiancé Leslie Kearney, all of Campbellsville; one brother; five grandchildren, and many other family and close friends.



At the request of Mr. Harrison, all services were held privately.



He was buried in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close