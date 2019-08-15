Floyd Ray Truax, 65, of Greensburg, was born in Jefferson County on July 18, 1954, to the late Marvin and Mary Kathrine (Montgomery) Truax.
He died on July 31, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
He is survived by one son, Damon Ray Truax, of Taylor County, as well as eight siblings, one grandchild and a host of extended family and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother.
Funeral service was held privately.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019