Forest T. Rhinehart, 95, of Campbellsville, son of the late George Lester and Clara Jarboe Rhinehart, was born March 30, 1924, in Taylor County.
He died at 3:15 a.m. on July 7, 2019, in Lebanon.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Reids Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church until they united with Campbellsville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Forest was a retired farmer.
He united in marriage to Audrey Hubbard who preceded him in death in 1989.
Forest later united in marriage to Anna Jean Rattliff October 12, 2002, and she preceded him in death on April 5, 2019.
He is survived by one step-son, James Rattliff and wife Jennifer of Campbellsville; two step-daughters: Pauletta Blakeman of Campbellsville and Phyllis Jones of Summer Shade; three step-grandchildren; Justin Rattliff of Westchester, Ohio, Olivia Rattliff and Samantha Willis of Campbellsville; one sister, Helen Rhinehart Johnson of Kingsport, Tennessee; one niece and one nephew: Larry Johnson and Trudy Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee; special friend and caregiver, Dale Spurling of Campbellsville as well as several other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by one sister, Cecil Rhinehart.
Funeral service was held July 9, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Butler and Bro. John Loper.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Campbellsville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 11, 2019