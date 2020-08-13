Frances & Marshall Fletcher

Frances M. Fletcher, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
She died due to complications from COVID-19.
She was born in Springfield, Illinois, to the late John and Sarah Rogers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Bryant.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Marshall L. Fletcher, 79, followed his wife home on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He died due to complications from COVID-19.
He was born in Hopkinsville to the late Wallace and Emma Lee Diuguid Powell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he retired as a physician's assistant with the rank of Captain.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Shared survivors left to cherish their memories include: a son, John Fletcher, of Pensacola, Florida; a daughter, LeaAnn Fletcher Hicks, of Gulf Breeze, Florida; their granddaughter, Sarah E. Hicks, of Gulf Breeze, Florida; Frances' sister, Judy Rogers Keen, of Scottsville, and Marshall's sisters, Mary Helen Fletcher, of Hopkinsville, and Bettye Fletcher-Corum, of Chino, California.
Condolences can be left online at HarperMorrisMemorialChapel.com.