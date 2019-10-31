Frances Beard (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To Angela - So sorry for the loss of your granny, Frances. ..."
    - Lisa Cash
  • "My sympathy is with you in the passing of your mother. You..."
    - Lula Winchester
  • "Peace and comfort is my prayer for a dear family as you say..."
    - Judy Dabney
  • "Anna and Marilyn - my condolences in the loss of your..."
    - Karen Marshall
  • "A wonderful lady. A good friend of my Mother's. Now they..."
    - Jeanette Rogers
Service Information
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY
42503
(606)-676-0071
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
Obituary
Frances Beard, 94, of Somerset, was born on June 25, 1925, in Wilmore, Kentucky to the late Horace Otis "H.O." Niceley and Mary Lou Cox Niceley.
She died on Oct. 27, 2019, at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky.
She enjoyed ministering alongside her husband as he pastored numerous Baptist churches in Kentucky and Ohio.
She is survived by two daughters, Anna (Roger) Weddle of Somerset and Marilyn (Mitch) Ash of Beaver Dam, Kentucky; one sister, Helen Ruth (Jim) Wise, of Columbia, South Carolina; four grandchildren: Leanne Weddle, Chip (Brandi) Weddle, Angela Weddle and Aaron Ash; two great-grandchildren, Quinn Weddle and Asher Weddle and several nieces and nephews.  
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Raymond Beard, whom she married on July 10, 1950, in Logan County, Kentucky, on Dec. 29, 2011; one brother, John Niceley; and one sister, Nellie Woodburn.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Weddle and Bro. Mitch Ash officiating.
A private burial was held at Mill Springs National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Gideon Bible Memorial Fund. 
Send condolences to the family through the Lake Cumberland Funeral Home website at LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
