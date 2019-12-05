Frances Gray, 80, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Alfonso Martin and Virginia Finn Martin, was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Taylor County.
She died at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Hopkinsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church.
She was a retired employee of Community Trust Bank.
She is survived by one son and one daughter: Melanie Stone and husband, Jay, of Crofton and David Gray and wife, Robin, of Louisville; four grandchildren: Zachary Cox and wife, Brittany, Bailey Gray, Barrett Gray and Trey Stone; one great-granddaughter, Emmalyn Cox; one brother, Willard Martin and wife, Ina, of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Frances was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Cox, and a brother, Gaylord Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Don Gowin.
Burial will follow in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the , Gideon Bibles or the and may be made at Parrott & Ramsay Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019