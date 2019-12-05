Frances Gray

  • "Frances will be missed. My prayers are with you."
    - Diane Cave
  • "May God bless you and your family!! So sorry to learn of..."
    - Eddie & Deanie Sipes Sipes
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Obituary
Frances Gray, 80, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Alfonso Martin and Virginia Finn Martin, was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Taylor County.
She died at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Hopkinsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church.
She was a retired employee of Community Trust Bank.
She is survived by one son and one daughter: Melanie Stone and husband, Jay, of Crofton and David Gray and wife, Robin, of Louisville; four grandchildren: Zachary Cox and wife, Brittany, Bailey Gray, Barrett Gray and Trey Stone; one great-granddaughter, Emmalyn Cox; one brother, Willard Martin and wife, Ina, of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Frances was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Cox, and a brother, Gaylord Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Don Gowin.
Burial will follow in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the , Gideon Bibles or the and may be made at Parrott & Ramsay Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019
